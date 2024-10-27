– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo explained his Tables, Ladder, & Scares Match set for later tonight being contested with pinfall rules. So someone has to pin their opponent in order to win, instead of having to climb a ladder to retrieve the belt. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On the match needing to be won via pinfall: “Well, look, let’s just say we kept it the same. ‘Okay, run up the ladder, grab the title.’ You know, I can. A win’s a win, but I don’t feel like I’m beating him. Especially after what he did on Tuesday. Tied me to the ring and made me watch. I’m 99% sure that this guy had Rizzo taken out. So, I want to rub some more dirt in the wound. I want to make it clear that you do not do those kinds of things to the D’Angelo Family. That’s it. I just want to rub more dirt on the wound. I want to hurt him and make it clear to everybody that I’m beating him.”

Tony D’Angelo on The Family’s Luca Crusifino and Channing Lorenzo not being ringside for the match: “I told them to take care of themselves right now, and I’ll handle the business. As their leader, as their boss. I need to prove to them and show them that I can handle stuff without them. I mean a true leader practices what they preach. So if I’m going to sit here and order them around and I need to put a hurting on people, especially to the guy that did this, he needs to pay. He needs to be hurting just like they are right now. So, Oba’s got it coming to him.”

Tony D’Angelo defends the North American Title against Oba Femi later tonight in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. The premium live event will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.