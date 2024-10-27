Tony D’Angelo Would Love To See The Family Interact With the Full Blooded Italians

Tony D’Angelo says it’s not up to him, but that he’d love to see the D’Angelo Family work with the FBI of ECW fame. D’Angelo is the leader of his Mafia-inspired stable in NXT, and in an interview with Sports Illustrated promoting Halloween Havoc he was asked about the group potentially working with the Full Blooded Italians at some point.

“I’m unable to speak on the company’s behalf as far as that goes, but do I selfishly want that to happen? Absolutely,” D’Angelo said. “I think that would be very cool, especially with all the history that FBI has in that building [the 2300 Arena]. I think it would be great for the D’Angelo Family to work with the FBI. We’ll see what Nunzio is doing. Maybe I’ll give him a call. I know a few guys that he works with, so maybe we can put something together,” he said.

The 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, will host NXT for its November 6th episode.