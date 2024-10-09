Tony D’Angelo Wins North American Title On WWE NXT

Tony D’Angelo ended Oba Femi’s record-breaking North American Title reign on this week’s WWE NXT. D’Angelo defeeated Femi on Tuesday’s show, surviving the giant’s offense and getting inspired when Femi shoved his D’Angelo Family members to fight back and get the win.

This marks D’Angelo’s first run with the title and ends Femi’s reign at 273 days. Femi defeated Dragon Lee to win the title on the January 9th episode of NXT.