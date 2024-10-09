wrestling / News
Tony D’Angelo Wins North American Title On WWE NXT
Tony D’Angelo ended Oba Femi’s record-breaking North American Title reign on this week’s WWE NXT. D’Angelo defeeated Femi on Tuesday’s show, surviving the giant’s offense and getting inspired when Femi shoved his D’Angelo Family members to fight back and get the win.
This marks D’Angelo’s first run with the title and ends Femi’s reign at 273 days. Femi defeated Dragon Lee to win the title on the January 9th episode of NXT.
HERE. WE. GO.
The Ruler vs. The Don.
The #WWENXT North American Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW on @TheCW! pic.twitter.com/OV0prxd6A8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2024
😬 😬 😬 @Obaofwwe just put @TonyDangeloWWE in a bad, bad place…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9JhOWH6ROI
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
HERE COMES TONY!@Obaofwwe just pissed off @TonyDangeloWWE!! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZEsTW0KKHr
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
THIS IS AWESOME!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fPj7dNT3bv
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
TONY DID IT!!!
TONY DID IT!!!
TONY DID IT!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/o3Shysfw4A
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
WHAT. A. MOMENT. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Cs3PizF9DT
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
