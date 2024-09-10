Tony D’Angelo Pays Mysterious Figure To Take Out Oba Femi In NXT Anonymous Video

Tony D’Angelo is looking to eliminate Oba Femi, and a new NXT Anonymous video shows him paying a mystery person to do it. D’Angelo has been feuding with Femi over the NXT North American Title, with Femi picking up a win over the leader of The Family at NXT No Mercy. A new video posted by the NXT Anonymous Twitter account captured D’Angelo paying a large but obscured figure to handle the situation after Femi disrespected Adriana Rizzo on last week’s show.

D’Angelo says in the video that he doesn’t know the person but they have a reputation for not being afraid to get his hands dirty. He then paid the man and said he put a little extra in the envelope, saying “Get it done.”

NXT airs tomorrow night live on USA Network.