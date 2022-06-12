Tony D’Angelo Reportedly Injured At WWE NXT Live Event

WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo reportedly suffered an injury during the brand’s live event in Largo, Florida on Saturday. As noted last night, D’Angelo suffered an injury to his shoulder during his match against Cameron Grimes at the event. Wrestling Observer Radio notes that the match ended due to a stoppage because of the injury.

The extent of the injury isn’t yet known. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to D’Angelo and hopes for a quick and full recovery.