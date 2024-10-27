Tony D’Angelo Retains North American Title With The Family’s Help at NXT Halloween Havoc

Tony D’Angelo beat Oba Femi to retain the NXT North American Title at Halloween Havoc, albeit with help from The Family. D’Angelo defeated Femi to retain his championship in the opening match of Sunday’s PPV under Table, Ladders and Scares rules.

The finish saw Femi zip-tie D’Angelo to the bottom turnbuckle. The Family came out and were decimated, leaving Femi in the ring with Adriana Rizzo. D’Angelo got free and made the save, diving through the ropes and knocking him and Femi through a ladder. Femi hit a Fall From Grace but D’Angelo kicked out. Rizzo then hit Femi with a crowbar and Stacks and Luca Crusifino laid out Femi, leading to a spinebuster through a table to get the win.

D’Angelo’s title reign stands at 19 days, having defeated Femi on the October 8th episode of WWE NXT for the championship. You can see highlights from the match below: