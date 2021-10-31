wrestling / News

Tony D’Angelo Set for Next Lashing Out With Lash Legend

October 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2.0 - Tony D'Angelo

– Tony D’Angelo announced today that he’ll be appearing on the next Lashing Out with Lash Legend on the next WWE NXT 2.0. You can check out his announcement below:

WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on Tuesday, November 2 on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lashing Out with guest Tony D’Angelo
* Duke Hudson’s Poker Room with Cameron Grimes
* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

