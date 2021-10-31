wrestling / News
Tony D’Angelo Set for Next Lashing Out With Lash Legend
October 31, 2021 | Posted by
– Tony D’Angelo announced today that he’ll be appearing on the next Lashing Out with Lash Legend on the next WWE NXT 2.0. You can check out his announcement below:
This Tuesday. Tony D will be on lashing out! @lashlegendwwe @WWENXT 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/X0FFAHtuqu
— Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) October 31, 2021
WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on Tuesday, November 2 on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Lashing Out with guest Tony D’Angelo
* Duke Hudson’s Poker Room with Cameron Grimes
* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
More Trending Stories
- Former Bray Wyatt Reacts To Report Saying He Deserved To Be Fired By WWE
- The Godfather Reveals Who Came Up With The ‘Ho Train’
- Daniel Garcia On Potential Match With Bryan Danielson In AEW, What Attracted Him To His Wrestling Style
- Keith Lee On His Experience Dealing With Post-COVID Health Issues, Thinking His Wrestling Career Was Over