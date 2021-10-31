Tony D’Angelo Set for Next Lashing Out With Lash Legend

– Tony D’Angelo announced today that he’ll be appearing on the next Lashing Out with Lash Legend on the next WWE NXT 2.0. You can check out his announcement below:

WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on Tuesday, November 2 on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lashing Out with guest Tony D’Angelo

* Duke Hudson’s Poker Room with Cameron Grimes

* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams