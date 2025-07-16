Tony D’Angelo Defeats Stacks & Luca Crusifino In Family Business Match On WWE NXT

Tony D’Angelo handled his family business, defeating Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw the three former allies do battle in a “Family Business” match as the final bow of the D’Angelo Family.

The match went back and forth but ended with D’Angelo on top after he speared Stacks into the base of the raised podium and then tossed him out before putting Crusifino through the announcer table. He rolled Stacks in and put him away with a spinebuster to win.

Throughout the night, WWE aired vignettes documenting the rise and fall of the D’Angelo Family.