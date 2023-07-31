wrestling / News
Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Win NXT Tag Team Titles at Great American Bash
We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following the opening match of the NXT Great American Bash. Tony D’Angel and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Gallus to capture the titles in the first match of Sunday’s PPV. The two pinned Joe Coffey with the Badaboom, Badabing after D’Angelo hit him with a crowbar behin the ref’s back.
The win marks D’Angelo and Stack’s first title run in WWE. Gallus’ NXT Tag Team Title reign ends at 177 days, having won the titles in a Fatal Four-Way match against The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Chase University at NXT Vengeance Day in February.
Our live coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.
