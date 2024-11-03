– WWE announced another segment for this week’s edition of WWE NXT. NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo will be taking care of some “family business.” As noted, last week’s NXT teased an appearance from former WWE and ECW star Nunzio. It was teased that a former WWE and ECW star was upset that he wasn’t notified that The Family would be in Philadelphia next week and that wasn’t how they do business. This Wednesday’s show is being held at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This week’s show will air on Wednesday, November 6 due to the election. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Hardcore Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice (Guest Referee: Dawn Marie)

* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

* Francine and Rob Van Dam in attendance

* NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo to take care of some “Family Business”