– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, recently crowned WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo discussed his victory over Oba Femi last week. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony D’Angelo on his match with Oba Femi: “It was a hard-hitting match. It was just fun, you know? We weren’t going 100 miles per hour, just worrying about moves, which is sometimes what happens nowadays, but we took our time and let things breathe as much as time allowed. But it was very exciting.”

His thoughts on Oba Femi: “Oba — he’s a good dude, when he’s not trying to rip my head off. Easy to work with, man. We just wanted to have a great match, you know?”

On what fans can expect on tonight’s NXT: “You’ll find out a little more in the backstory … as to what was going on in my head.”

Tonight’s live edition of WWE NXT wil feature a title win celebration for Tony D’Angelo. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.