– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, newly crowned WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo discussed wanting to bring more of an Italian flair to the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony D’Angelo on wanting to add some Italian flair to the title: “I’m going to speak to Shawn (Michaels) and request that we get some kind of Italian flair to the title. It’s a nice looking belt, don’t get me wrong, it’s a good looking belt. The red, white, and green would give it a little more pop. We’ll see what I can do.”

On wanting The Don to have a business meeting with Shawn Michaels: “We’ll see if The Don can have a business meeting with Shawn, and I might have to bring Luca and Stacks, I’m not going to intimidate the guy, I would never do that, they are just my business associates. Luca is a lawyer, he has to write down the paperwork. We’ll get some flair on this thing.”

D’Angelo defeated Oba Femi earlier this month on WWE NXT TV to capture the North American Championship.