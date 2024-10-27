Tony D’Angelo Wants Payback for His Family Against Oba Femi

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo discussed his title defense against Oba Femi set for later tonight at NXT Halloween Havoc. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On the meaning of the Tables, Ladders, & Scares stipulation: “But, scares, you know, it’s Halloween Havoc, so somebody might jump out of a coffin, or you never know. Someone might get hit by a chair and it might be gruesome to watch and it might scare the fans a little bit… It’s a TLC match but I requested that it ends in pinfall because I just want to rub that much dirt on the wound when I come out at champ.”

On wanting payback for what Oba Femi did to his family: “Oba, you took out my family, but there’s nothing scarier than a man fighting for his family. So, you asked for it. Remember that.”

Tony D’Angelo is set for action later tonight at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024. He faces former champion Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match for the North American Title. The match will be contested with pinfall rules. NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Sunday, October 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.