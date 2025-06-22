– As noted, WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced that due to injury, Noam Dar, is out of his scheduled defense of the NXT Heritage Cup on this week’s edition of NXT TV. Instead, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will face a new opponent for the Heritage Cup, and the winner will be the new champion.

Tony D’Angelo’s consigliere, Luca Crusifino, announced today via social media that Tony D’Angelo will now face Stacks on this week’s show for the NXT Heritage Cup. Luca wrote in the caption, “You wanted me to prove my loyalty? You don’t have to trust what I say, trust the move I just made. That’s loyalty.”

There is a great deal of intrigue here as Crusifino is Stacks’ former tag team partner. Also, Stacks turned on D’Angelo earlier this year at NXT Stand & Deliver. Crusifino spoke about proving his loyalty to D’Angelo in his newly revealed video. He stated, “Now, Tony, if that doesn’t prove my loyalty to you and that of my character, than nothing will be good enough. Tony, it’s time to put the family business to bed.”

This week’s NXT TV airs on Tuesday, June 24 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air live on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Winner challenges for NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution: Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace