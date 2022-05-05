Tony D’Angelo’s Enforcers, More Set for Tomorrow’s NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up. Tony D’Angelo’s righthand men, Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan will be in action, plus more. Here’s the lineup and full announcement:

* Dante Chen & Javier Bernal vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan

* Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Sarray & Erica Yan

* Sloane Jacobs vs. Thea Hail

Channing Lorenzo & Troy Donovan look to enforce “The Don’s” will on Dante Chen & Javier Bernal

It’s a stacked lineup of tag team showdowns this Friday night on NXT Level Up as Dante Chen joins forces with Javier Bernal to challenge Tony D’Angelo’s right hand men Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, while Ivy Nile once again teams with Tatum Paxley to take on Sarray & Erica Yan. Plus, up-and-comers Sloane Jacobs and Thea Hail square off.

After a heated one-on-one showdown a few weeks ago, Chen is hoping that a partnership with fan favorite Bernal will pull him out of his current slump when the pair face off against Lorenzo & Donovan.

The two enforcers for D’Angelo look to make the “Don of NXT” proud with a big-time victory in their first main event showdown on NXT Level Up.

The second tag team match slated for Friday night pits the combustible pair of Nile & Paxley against the new pairing of Sarray & Yan. After running through all the NXT locker room has to offer, the dominant Nile will reluctantly join forces with Paxley after their first attempt at tag team glory went up in smoke during the opening round of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Cup Tournament.

Will Paxley be able to make the most out of this second chance as the pair take on the sensational Sarray and up-and-comer Yan, who makes her return to action for the first time in two months?

Finally, in a clash of two rising Superstars looking to make a name for themselves, Jacobs looks to gain momentum heading into the 2022 Women’s Breakout Tournament when she takes on Hail as both competitors search of their first victory in NXT.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!