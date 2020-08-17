Tony Deppen and PJ Black Join ROH Pure Title Tournament

During the latest ROH Week by Week (via Fightful), Ring of Honor announced that Tony Deppen and PJ Black have joined the upcoming Pure title tournament. They join a field of competitors that includes Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Wheeler Yuta. Rocky Romero appeared in the video and said he wanted to compete for the title but he wasn’t officially added.

Doug Williams, Mark Haskins, Slex, Joe Hendry, Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita were all in the tournament before but due to travel restrictions thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to back out.