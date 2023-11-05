Tony Deppen To Return To MLW After Suspension, Will Wrestle at Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that Tony Deppen will return from his recent ‘suspension’ at MLW Fightland, where he will wrestle an unnamed opponent.

Tony Deppen’s suspension has ended. Deppen, who served the suspension under protest, is now active to compete effective immediately.

Deppen was fined, along with TJ Crawford for brutally attacking Kevin Blackwood last month. Refusing to pay his fine, Deppen was suspended for his conduct and defiance of league rules and policies.

While some have labeled Deppen obnoxious and “too outspoken for his own good,” there is no denying Deppen has become one of the more impressive new arrivals in MLW this year.

Deppen will next compete in MLW November 18th in Philadelphia.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* Loser Leaves MLW: Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona

* Rocky Romero & Barbro Cavenario vs. Mascara Dorado & Ichiban

* Tony Deppen vs. TBD