Tony Deppen Says He Has Not Signed With Ring of Honor

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Tony Deppen revealed that he has not signed a contract with Ring of Honor yet, although has been on ROH TV as part of Brody King’s new stable. This confirms reports from earlier this month that Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide had not signed after appearing at the 19th Anniversary PPV. Here are highlights:

On his contract status with ROH: “I’m still an independent contractor. There will be more things to come. People are thinking I’m trying to work them, but no, I’m not signed to them at all.”

On ROH signing more people after the pandemic: “Everybody keeps harping on Ring of Honor like, ‘Why aren’t you guys doing this? Why aren’t you doing that?’ But in reality, it’s not the guys that are in Ring of Honor that have the authority to do that. It’s Sinclair Broadcasting. They own Ring of Honor. They’re the ones who say, ‘Hey, do this, do that. You can sign people at this time.’ I know there’s a set date that they’re having a conversation with Sinclair to be like, ‘Okay, we can start talking about actually signing new people.’ Now granted, because Andrade just got released, they’re going to make an exception for him if they get a chance to. I know that for a fact, but Tony Deppen, no, they’re not going to make an exception. They’ll f**king wait. They’ll wait it out.”

On Andrade possibly signing with ROH: “I can see it happening. Do I know if it’s going to happen? No. I know he is close with Rush, Dragon Lee and his father, Bestia. I know that much. So that may be an influential thing that drives Andrade there. However, when it comes down to it, everybody’s going with the dollar senses, but if Andrade comes, that’s going to be a huge score for Ring of Honor. A world-class athlete and it’d be amazing if he actually comes there, but we don’t know.”