Tony Deppen To Make AEW Debut On This Week’s Dark: Elevation

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will include the debut of Tony Deppen. He will face John Silver. You can find the spoilers for the episode here.

* Tony Deppen vs. John Silver
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
* Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon
* Abadon vs. Emi Sakura
* Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller, & Brandon Scott vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan ‘5’ Angels, & 10)

