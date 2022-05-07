Tony Deppen To Make AEW Debut On This Week’s Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will include the debut of Tony Deppen. He will face John Silver. You can find the spoilers for the episode here.

* Tony Deppen vs. John Silver

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto

* Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon

* Abadon vs. Emi Sakura

* Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller, & Brandon Scott vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan ‘5’ Angels, & 10)