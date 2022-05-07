wrestling / News
Tony Deppen To Make AEW Debut On This Week’s Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will include the debut of Tony Deppen. He will face John Silver. You can find the spoilers for the episode here.
* Tony Deppen vs. John Silver
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
* Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon
* Abadon vs. Emi Sakura
* Ryan Mooney, Diego, Josh Fuller, & Brandon Scott vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan ‘5’ Angels, & 10)
Watch #AEWDarkElevation this Monday at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@abadon_AEW v @EmiSakura_gtmv
–@SonnyKissXO v @PAvalon
–@Tony_Deppen v @SilverNumber1
–#DarkOrder @EvilUno/@YTAlexReynolds/@Alan_V_Angels/@Pres10Vance v @RabidRyanMooney/#Diego/@joshfullerpw/@ItsBrandonScott pic.twitter.com/TeYBQRmKYn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2022
On a brand new #AEWDarkElevation THIS MONDAY at 7/6c, @swerveconfident & #Limitless @RealKeithLee will take on #TheFactory's @QTMarshall & @Mr_Freakbeast! Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/5eNaxJJ0ad
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2022
