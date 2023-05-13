Tony Deppen Undergoing Surgery Due To Broken Arm

Tony Deppen will be out of action for a couple of months after he suffered a broken arm at last night’s GCW show. Deppen faced Zack Sabre Jr. at GCW Fight Night Brooklyn, and he took to Twitter to announce that he will need to undergo surgery and will be out for two to three months.

Deppen wrote:

Somehow I’ve made it 17 years into my journey of pro wrestling without a major injury – until now.

Last night a freak accident turned into a severe break on my arm. I continued to work with a broken arm for a few more mins, cause they match meant way more to me than anything. According to the doctor, There’s no way for it to heal back into place naturally, so the only option is to undergo surgery.

At the moment they can’t schedule it for about a week or two; after that it’ll be a 2 month recover to make sure the steel plate in my arm heals properly.

I’ll be honest, at the moment, I’m scared and a little overwhelmed. 2 kids, not a contracted wrestler, and a variety of other things that come up as an adult; and l’m not sure what l’m going to do. But I’m going to do what I do, and get through this, and come out stronger than ever.

It’s not gonna be fun – besides COVID, this will be thee longest l’ve gone with out wrestling in 17 years. I don’t know what to do with myself, especially with one arm. Ha.all I know is I’m going to work harder than i have ever done.

Thanks to gcw the opportunity, thanks to Zach for the match – truly the botb – and thank you to the fans for the amazing support.

See y’all in 2-3 months

Love you

Tony