Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee TV Title Match Set for ROH Best in the World

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that Tony Deppen will defend his TV title against former champion Dragon Lee at Best in the World 2021 set for next month on pay-per-view and Honor Club. You can see the full announcement below:

The first title match for the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11 in Baltimore has been signed, as Violence Unlimited’s Tony Deppen will defend the ROH World Television Championship against former champion Dragon Lee of La Faccion Ingobernable.

The match was made in the wake of Deppen’s successful title defense against Lee and Tracy Williams in a Triple Threat Match this past weekend on Ring of Honor Wrestling.

Deppen scored the victory by rolling up Williams as Lee stood and watched. Lee choosing not to break up the pin didn’t make sense in the moment, but LFI’s Kenny King came out to the stage after the match and explained it.

“The strategy for tonight was even if you don’t win, just don’t get pinned,” King said. “See, the person that gets pinned tumbles down the rankings. … Dragon Lee is now the No. 1 contender to that World Television Title.”

King demanded Deppen put the title on the line against Lee at Best in the World or there would be serious consequences.

“We’ll just come to your crib where you live with your wife and your kids and we’ll take it then,” King said.

Lee is looking to regain the title he technically never lost. Lee was unable to compete against Williams at the 19th Anniversary show in March because he was recovering from surgery on his ruptured eardrum, so King defended the title on his behalf and was defeated.

Williams subsequently lost the title to Deppen in what many considered an upset.

Will Lee take back the title he believes is rightfully his? Or will Deppen continue to prove his doubters wrong?

