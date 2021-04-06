Tony Deppen On What to Expect From BierHaus Show, Raising Money For Charity

Tony Deppen’s BierHaus takes place on Saturday, and Deppen discussed how the show came about as well as what to expect in a new interview. Deppen spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about how the show was put together after Synergy Pro Wrestling shut down and their show was pulled when the owner was revealed to be a registered sex offender. You can check out highlights below:

On what to expect from the show: “Honestly, I don’t have much insight. I just want to have fun with it. Obviously, due to a situation that occurred, a show was pulled off of Mania week, and they wanted the time slot filled. So IWTV asked me to book a show, preferably with all the people that were on the last show. I wanted to give these people a payday. There’s a GoFundMe. I’m trying to get enough money to pay all these people. At the end of the day, I’m hoping we have good viewership on IWTV, and I hope we all have a lot of fun and have a kick-ass show. It’s honestly the only thing I care about at this point because that’s all we can hope.”

On the show being booked after Synergy’s show was pulled: “First of all, I knew the guy for six years, and I never knew this was a fake name, and I know people that were friends with him for 10 plus years. He told his parents to work with it too. He had a credit card that said his name, his fake name. I was a little pushed off about that, but then also, push [came] to shove, I’m just like, you know what, these people that were on the show, they lost a booking. For some of them, it was their only booking. So I was like, ‘f**k it. Let’s try it.’”

On the show raising money for abused kids: “For every view that we do get, we will be donating money towards a charitable foundation for children who have been affected by abuse because when I took the reins of this show, I felt it was the right thing to do. I’m not making any money off of this show at all. IWTV said they could pay me for booking the show. I was like, I don’t want it. I don’t want the show as some way for me to make money because that’s the last thing on my mind. It sucks doing this entire show. I’m constantly hitting people up, and having to book things and make sure the finances are there. I just want people to have a show, and I want them to go wrestle. A lot of these kids are kids that never get seen, and I want them to be seen. It’s the least I could do because, hell, maybe next year, I won’t be on the indies, and I can’t give back to the indies anymore. And I’d like to do as much as I possibly can while I’m here.”