Tony Jones, Featured In Beyond The Mat, Passes Away At 53

Tony Jones, the independent wrestler featured in Beyond The Mat, has passed away. All Pro Wrestling announced on Sunday that Jones had passed away. No details were given as to his passing; he was 53 years old.

Jones was a regular of All Pro in California throughout his career, which began in 1996 when he began training there under Mike Modest. During his first run in APW, he had a feud with Vic Grimes and won the APW Universal Tag Team Championships alongside Jay Smooth as the Westside Connection. He regained the titles with a new partner in Steve Rizzono, then was forced to vacate them when Rizzono was suspended by the company. He immediately regained them with Modest, forming the tag team of Wrestling Inc.

Jones and Modest received a tryout for WWE, which was one of the documented segments of Beyond the Mat. Jones was eventually invited to the WWE Training Camp Dojo under Tom Prichard in 1999 but never signed with WWE. He worked for a number of independent promotions after that and had a WCW tryout, eventually returning to APW for a time. He did work as an enhancment talent on a few occasions in WWE. Jones had not wrestled since 2017.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Jones. He will be missed.