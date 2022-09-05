Tony Khan Suggests Acclaimed & Swerve In Our Glory Rematch For AEW Grand Slam

Tony Khan really enjoyed the match between The Acclaimed & Swerve In Our Glory on AEW All Out, and he thinks it might be worth running back at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. During last night’s post-show media scrum, the AEW Tag Team Champions appeared and during the discussion Khan suggested that a rematch may be something to consider for the September 21st episode of Dynamite.

“I personally think, with Grand Slam coming up, I can’t imagine a better match for New York than, hypothetically, a rematch between Keith & Swerve vs. The Acclaimed,” Khan said (per Fightful). He added, “I’m just saying, I think it would be a great match and if people are asking me, I think it would be the best thing we could do at Grand Slam… I need to take some time to think about it, but it would be a great match for Grand Slam and be great for the fans of New York. Tonight was a great milestone, one of the best matches we’ve had.”

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee seemed a little less keen on the idea, with Lee saying, “It’s interesting that in our losses, we had to go down the ladder, but you want to do this rematch. I’m not going to speak to that. I will admit, I enjoyed the battle, they brought it, they stepped up. However, if they want to bring it properly, I would advise putting away the stereotypes, the silly raps, the jokes.”

Strickland added, “You pay the bills, do what you have to do. Don’t be surprised if somebody gets hurt.”

Swerve In Our Glory defeated The Acclaimed at Sunday’s PPV.