Tony Khan Accuses WWE of Contact Tampering, Says That’s When Things Became Personal For Him

Tony Khan is back at it on Twitter again, this time accusing the WWE of contract tampering last year. He noted that while his mother was being treated for a life-threatening medical condition, he had to deal with talents that alerted him to WWE trying to get them to break their contracts. The claim is not new, as last year, Malakai Black, FTR and Swerve Strickland were among talents rumored to have been contacted about WWE returns. MLW has also accused WWE of tampering with the contracts of “multiple talents.” However, it should be noted that absolutely none of this has been proven, particularly in a court of law.

Khan wrote: “This weekend marks 1 year since @MayoClinic saved my mom’s life. During her ordeal many AEW talent came to me alleging WWE tampering, inducing them to break their contracts. I’ll never forget these phone calls at her side in the hospital; it’s when business became personal for me. This is nothing new, I mentioned it last year after she came home. It’s relevant today because she checked in for surgery 1 year ago today. As I’ve mentioned several times since, @MayoClinic are heroes and thanks to them, her recovery from a very grim outlook has been a miracle. Not that I should be surprised, but the same WWE avatar accounts that spam me every day, no matter what I say or what it’s about, now turning their wrath to Mom recovering from a near death experience, is why I straight hate these people to the bottom of my heart with all my soul.”

