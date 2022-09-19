Various News: Tony Khan & Adam Cole Hang Out at Jaguars Game, Hijo del Vikingo Teased For Californian Promotion

– Tony Khan and Adam Cole spent some time together on Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game. Khan, who is the chief football strategy officer for the Jaguars, posted a picture of himself and Cole at the TIAA Bank Field, writing:

After a great #AEWDynamite with our biggest viewership in 51 weeks ahead of Grand Slam Wednesday

+@FulhamFC with a great away win Friday

+@Jaguars winning our home opener 24-0 yesterday

+

seeing @AdamColePro afterwards,

it was maybe the best week I’ve had, thanks to all of YOU! pic.twitter.com/4jRN0F22P9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 19, 2022

– Californian promotion RGR Lucha Libre is teasing the potential arrival of AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo. The lucha company posted to Twitter to share a pic of Vikingo, as you can see below: