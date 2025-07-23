Tony Khan Calls TNT Title Change ‘Challenging’, Grateful Adam Cole Was Honest About His Health

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan discussed the challenges of making a last-minute change to the TNT Title match at AEW All In. The adjustment became necessary after Adam Cole revealed a health issue that will force him to step away from in-ring competition. As a result, the match moved forward without Cole, and Dustin Rhodes captured the TNT Championship in a bout featuring Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia. Here are highlights:

On changing the match: “Well, it was really challenging. I had just come from the ROH show, and Adam Cole was planning to wrestle and defend the championship, and it was actually very early Saturday morning, technically, I was just getting to bed for a few hours. I was planning to sleep, and it didn’t really work out that way because, unfortunately, we had to make major changes and I had to spend the night really thinking about how to make it up to the fans and to treat Adam Cole with respect that he has earned and that he deserves. It was a hard conversation, but I’m glad he told me the truth that he just didn’t feel well and he was having trouble sleeping.”

On Adam Cole talking to the fans: “It was very fitting that he came out and spoke to the fans. Of course, he had to relinquish the TNT championship. But then it was great to see a longtime fan favorite, Dustin Rhodes, win after so many close chances to the TNT Championship.”

On Cole giving an emotional speech: “And I knew that it would be the right thing for Adam Cole, and it was what he wanted to do too, to go out and speak to the fans from his heart and explain that he wouldn’t be able to wrestle. The only thing I disagreed with [in his speech] is one of the first things he said. I don’t think at all that he let people down. While we’re all sad, I think that Adam Cole, everyone knows, does his best, and if he could have wrestled, he would have gone out there. Adam Cole gave a great speech to the fans. They embraced him. He’s a great popular star, beloved by the wrestlers and by the fans. He’s not only been a top wrestler in every company he’s been in, but he’s been a leader in the locker room in every promotion that he’s ever wrestled in.”