Tony Khan To Address Vacant ROH TV Title On Next Week’s ROH TV

Tony Khan will address the situation around the vacant ROH TV Championship on next week’s ROH TV. As reported last night, Samoa Joe announced that he was relinquishing the title and would be focusing on trying to capture the AEW World Championship. It was announced on Thursday’s ROH show that Khan would adress the situation on next week’s show.

Joe was the longest-reigning holder of the TV Championship at 575 days. ROH TV airs next Thursday on HonorClub.