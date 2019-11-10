Tony Khan Claims He Isn’t Aware of the AEW Production Truck Viewing USA Network, Doesn’t Know What Truck Is Watching

– Speaking to reporters in a media scrum after AEW Full Gear (via Fightful), company president Tony Khan was asked about a recent tweet by the official Twitter account for AEW. The tweet featured an image from inside the AEW production truck.

The recent tweet showed that there was a monitor in the truck that has the feed for USA Network, which airs NXT opposite AEW on Wednesday nights. The truck appeared to have a USA Network monitor sitting next to a TNT Network monitor while Full Gear was being broadcast. The obvious implication is that the production truck is keeping an eye on or viewing NXT on USA Network during AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. Below are some highlights from the scrum, where Khan said he was not aware of what the truck was watching during the event.

Tony Khan on the monitor viewing USA Network and NXT in the AEW production truck: “Yeah, that’s not my [position.] I don’t know what they’re watching in the truck. I’m stuck at the Gorilla Position. We don’t have a TV that would even have cable on it. We have the feed of our own show. And then I have like eight to ten cameras that like we choose from. So, yeah, I don’t know what they could be [watching], I think sometimes they have, like football [on] between stuff going on during the day, but during the show, I don’t know what they are [watching].”

Khan on when he checks out the truck: “I’ve never seen a monitor on where I am. Yeah. I can’t speak to the truck. I go out in the truck like before the show for VTRs. But that would be like long before anybody else, that’s like before the sun goes down.”

You can check out the tweet in question below.