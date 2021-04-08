Tony Khan Addresses AEW Running First House Show on Same Week as WrestleMania 37

– DAZN recently spoke to AEW President Tony Khan, who discussed AEW putting on the company’s first non-televised house show, The House Always Wins, which is scheduled for Friday, April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, a day before WrestleMania 37 begins in Tampa. Below are some highlights from Tony Khan.

Khan on the main reason for AEW putting on its first house show: “It’s great for us that we have a really good Dynamite card this week and a great crowd coming. And we have a big crowd for Dynamite that we expected this week. We’ve got a great crew in town in Jacksonville, we have the ring, the stage, and Daily’s Place all set up for a wrestling show. Friday night is a great night for the fans, and it felt like it would be a good opportunity to experiment with putting on a great card for the live fans and doing something for the people in Jacksonville. I must stress how important the fans in Jacksonville have been. They’ve helped AEW, they’ve helped the wrestlers and the matches, they’ve helped our shows. But they’ve also helped fans around the world enjoy the show. There have been a lot of moments in AEW where the live crowd in the past year made a huge difference. I think probably the most important was the Brodie Lee Memorial show. I think when Darby (Allin) won the TNT title and the Young Bucks winning the tag team titles for the first time at Full Gear. The live crowd, those moments were a huge part of it. The pops were real and great when Sting debuted at Winter is Coming. A huge pop there. The reaction was a different reaction when Kenny Omega won the title from Mox (Jon Moxley). They’re just a lot of moments where the fans and their reactions have been a very important part of it, and it wouldn’t have been the same without them.”

Tony Khan on the narrative that AEW is running the house show because it’s the same week as WrestleMania happening three hours away in the same state: “I’m running a show because my competition is running? I’m running a show in my own building at home that I don’t have to change out a single set piece for. I’ve already got the ring set up there, and the wrestlers are already in town. I already paid for their travel into Jacksonville, so I’ve got a crew of wrestlers in Jacksonville, Florida, in my own building, in my own ring. (Laughs) It’s like, I traveled and put the show on somebody else’s lawn. I’m just doing a show in my own building. If anybody’s around Jacksonville or in the area would like to come, I think they’re more than welcome. But it’s a show in Jacksonville. It’s not a show anywhere else in Florida.”

“The idea that I’m doing a show with people three hours away to try and get people to come from three hours away is something. I am encouraging people to come from wherever and if people want to make that drive, I think it’s awesome. But you can’t schedule a show based around planning to get people driving for three hours. Most of the people are going to come to the show are going to be from Jacksonville. I know people are coming from all over, which is great. That’s the case when we do pay-per-views and a lot of our big shows. We’ve had people come to Jacksonville from all over. I definitely encourage it. But it’s not like I scheduled this show in my own building, in my own ring, without having to move a single set piece or having to do any travel when all the wrestlers are already in Jacksonville. It is probably a big-time stretch to say that I’m trying to do it to get people to drive in from three hours away. I know some people are doing that, it’s great, and I’m very, very appreciative of everybody taking the drive. But I’m also trying to do things to take care of the people locally in Jacksonville, and it seemed like a good weekend to run a show. We primarily draw in Jacksonville, but we can also get some people from all over.”

Tony Khan on if he demanded a “final cut” of Chris Jericho appearing on Broken Skull Sessions: “I didn’t demand a final cut. Going into it, that’s one of those things I could have done. I could have said that’s fine, and you guys can do this, and I want the final cut or something like that. I think this is one of the reasons why people like dealing with me. I’m not going to make things overly difficult if they don’t need to be. I think Steve and Chris had a great interview, and I didn’t want to turn it into a legal pissing match between the two companies where I’m demanding a final cut if they have Chris on their show. I trust Steve. I trust Chris. I don’t know if I trust these guys (WWE), but I don’t think they’re going to just totally hack up Steve’s show either. In this situation, I did trust everybody involved, and I didn’t think it would be conducive. We’re all so busy. We all have a lot going on. I didn’t think it would be conducive to the nature of the project, especially when you know we’re all friends and in terms of Chris and Steve being friends with people on both sides. Chris works for us. Steve works for them. Steve’s a friend of mine and Chris is a friend of theirs. It was a unique situation, and that’s why I think it got done. I didn’t need to demand a final cut. I haven’t seen it. I’ve heard about it from Chris. They might make some changes to it. I don’t know. But I’m pretty comfortable with Chris and Steve sitting down and talking about just about anything.”