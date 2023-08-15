– During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast this week, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the challenge of booking two major pay-per-view events just one week apart, with AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27 and then AEW All Out on September 4 in Chicago just a week later. Khan stated the following (via Fightful):

“Well, we’re going to find out. It’s exciting to do it and it’s going to be the first time anybody has tried anything like this. AEW has got our biggest show of all time coming up on August 27 at Wembley Stadium, it’s going to be a massive event. I’m so excited for the show. Right now, the ticket sales are unprecedented. This is the biggest pro wrestling event in the history of Europe. No show ever in Europe has sold more tickets or had a bigger gross than this. It’s pretty special. It’s one of the biggest wrestling events in the history of the world now. It’s going to be a week apart, two huge events, and we have some huge events leading into them.”