Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk’s Claims That He Paid for His Medical Care for Torn Triceps Injury
– During today’s AEW Dynasty media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed recent claims made by CM Punk that he paid for his own medical care for his torn triceps injury that he suffered during his match with Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 in September of that year. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston asked Khan during the conference call if those claims were accurate.
Tony Khan stated that AEW does typically cover expenses for injuries that happen in the ring or on the air for AEW programming. However, Khan said he would look into the matter and that he would reimburse Punk for the medical costs if that was the case. He stated the following on how AEW covers medical expenses for in-ring injuries (via Fightful):
“We typically do pay those expenses. I’d have to look into that. I can’t say for sure. It doesn’t sound right to me. If that is the case, I would reimburse him, honestly. I didn’t think that was the case and it doesn’t sound right, so I would have to look into that. Typically, we do cover those medical expenses, especially for something that occurred in the ring, as that did, so I would have to look into that. I can’t say for sure.”
CM Punk was let go from AEW following a backstage incident with Jack Perry that took place at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium in August 2023. Punk has since returned to WWE.
