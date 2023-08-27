– As previously reported, CM Punk and Jack Perry are rumored to have gotten into a backstage altercation before the live pay-per-view broadcast of AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. Following his match on the Zero Hour pre-show, it’s rumored that Jack Perry confronted Punk backstage before Punk’s match with Samoa joe. One account says that Perry “bumped” Punk, and Punk shoved Perry in retaliation. Another account says Punk put Perry into a choke after Perry allegedly charged punk. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan opened the AEW All In post-show scrum and addressed the backstage altercation.

Tony Khan stated, “Also, I can’t comment on it beyond what I’m about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight’s show. We are investigating it, and until I learn more about what happened, I can’t really address it this time, so I can’t comment. But I did want to be honest and tell you that is the case.”

Following the incident, it was reported that Perry was told to leave the stadium, and CM Punk stayed backstage for the remainder of the AEW event. Details on what actually took place are still emerging and developing at this time.

If using any of the above quotes, please use a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.