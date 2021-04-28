Tony Khan Addresses Concerns for NHL Deal With Turner Sports Affecting AEW Dynamite

– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to AEW President Tony Khan, who discussed Turner Sports’ newly signed TV deal with the NHL, which would bring the sport to Turner networks such as TBS and TNT. AEW Dynamite currently airs on Wednesday nights on TNT, and the new NHL deal has raised questions if Dynamite may have to move off of Wednesday nights to accommodate the NHL.

It’s been previously rumored that the NHL signing with Turner Sports “will not affect AEW” on TNT. According to Tony Khan, Dynamite is staying on Wednesday nights, at least for the remainder of AEW’s current broadcast deal for the program with TNT. Below is an excerpt of Khan’s comments (via Fightful):