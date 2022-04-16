Tony Khan Addresses Crowd After AEW Rampage

Tony Khan came out to talk to the crowd following tonight’s AEW Rampage going off the air. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page played to the crowd following his win over Adam Cole on tonight’s show, then left. Cole took a while to recover then exited.

As the area was cleaned up by the ring crew, Khan came out and asked the audience how they liked the show, then hyped up AEW Dark and Battle of the Belts II. He announced a ten-man tag team match for later tonight and hyped the ROH World Title match for tonight’s Battle of the Belts tapings, then thanked the crowd.

Justin Roberts then asked Khan to put the crowd in the upcoming console game, and they recorded some chants for it.