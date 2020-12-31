Tony Khan Addresses Crowd Before Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Before the taping of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan came to the ring to talk to the live audience. The video of his speech has been posted online.

He said: “It’s an honor for all of us that you’re gonna be here tonight. I think it’s going to be the most special night ever in AEW. It’s the most special thing we’ve ever done and it’s for a very special person, who deserves it — the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee. His family’s here. Thank you for coming. You’ve been amazing. I request you guys to please not swear, anything we’re gonna have to beep, because I’m gonna mic you guys very hot. So please no F words. Other than that, you guys have a great show. Thanks for being here.”