Tony Khan Addresses Fan on Twitter Who Tells Him to Stop Appearing to ‘Virtue Signal’

– As previously noted, TNT recently put out a video celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, featuring AEW President Tony Khan, who later thanked WarnerMedia for letting him join with the other talents and executives to celebrate the occasion. A fan later responded to Khan’s tweet, saying that the AEW CEO should “stop going in front of cameras, especially to virtue signal.”

The fan also wrote that Khan was “slathering cringe all over cringe. Not a winning combo.” Khan later wrote in response, “@phillipgrove @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @wbd @AEW Sorry for being Asian-American, Phillip. I just thought it was cool they invited me to come in and talk about it. #AEWRampage coming up now!”

In his AAPI video, Tony Khan states, “I grew up watching pro wrestling, and it was my favorite thing in the world. And people who look like my dad and my sister and me in pro wrestling never were portrayed as good people, so it’s something I try to be sensitive about when putting the wrestling shows together in AEW.” He added, “I celebrate Asian Pacific American heritage month by trying to make sure we feature AAPI wrestlers all the time.”

You can view that video and Twitter exchange below.

Thank you @TBSNetwork/@tntdrama for inviting me to sit with so many great AAPI execs & stars from the @wbd family to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! It’s an honor to have our @AEW shows here!

Don’t miss #AEWRampage NEXT on TNT!

@ 5:30pmET/4:30pmCT/2:30pmPT TODAY! pic.twitter.com/6xEsCjOgPA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 6, 2022

You really should stop going in front of cameras. Especially to virtue signal, that's slathering cringe all over cringe. Not a winning combo. — Phillip (@phillipgrove) May 6, 2022