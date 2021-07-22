Tony Khan Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite, Says AEW Dark Is Their Performance Center

After last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, AEW President Tony Khan came out to address the audience before the taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. He referenced the WWE Performance Center in his speech, noting that they use their AEW Dark tapings in the same way, to develop talent.

He said: “We have a lot of really cool things, we’re not done. There’s a lot of awesome stuff tonight. Thank you for being here. We’re just getting started. I just want to tell you a bit about what’s coming. First up, the first match we’re gonna have is gonna feature one of the top wrestlers in AEW. On Elevation, his name is Jungle Boy. We have some great matches, and ladies and gentlemen, returning to Elevation tonight, PAC. He will take on Chuck Taylor in our main event on Elevation. That’s a huge match. We’re going to have a special commentator, I’d like to introduce the special commentator. Before I do, ladies and gentlemen, we don’t have a Performance Center in AEW, this is the Performance Center.”

Eddie Kingston was then introduced as the special commentator.