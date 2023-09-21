– During last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan came out during the show to talk to the fans on the entrance stage, asking, “Do you think this would be a good venue someday for a pay-per-view?” The fans all chanted “Yes!” and Khan responded, “Duly noted. I think that would be a very interesting idea, and I also think we built a really great tradition here with AEW Grand Slam.”

Tony Khan also thanked the fans and talked about the importance of doing a show in New York, noting, “I think this would be an awesome place to do a pay-per-view someday.” Last night’s show was the third annual Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

