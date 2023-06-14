– Brandon Thurston and John Pollock recently spoke to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for POST Wrestling to discuss AEW ahead of the upcoming premiere of Collision on TNT this weekend. Saturday’s show will feature the AEW return of CM Punk, who has not appeared for the company since All Out. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on fans wanting to hear from CM Punk directly for his return: “It’s a great point. I think people are gonna want to hear from CM Punk, and people are gonna want to see him get involved in big matches and jump into big stories. I think definitely the rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe, very interesting. We’ve seen a budding rivalry with FTR against a number of top teams in AEW, but I think with them having retained the championship at Double or Nothing and with Jay White coming off such a huge win, and Jay White and Juice Robinson as a team being fed hot, we saw they had a run-in with FTR a few weeks ago. I felt like that also planted another seed for this match. Certainly though, people are always gonna go back to that rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe. People have been talking about it, even before Samoa Joe arrived in AEW, and not long after that, CM Punk got injured. I do think this match is a huge main event, and people are gonna be very interested to see what happens. It’s very exciting for us to be able to put this match on the first episode of Collision on Saturday.”

On how it would make sense for fans to hear from Punk this Saturday: “I don’t want to say too much yet. I do think it would make a lot of sense, though, and I know fans are gonna be excited to hear from CM Punk. Obviously that match is in the main event, so that does leave us the opportunity in the lead-up to the show to do that. I have to admit it would make a lot of sense.”

AEW Collision debuts on Saturday, June 17 on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. The debut episode is being held on CM Punk’s home turf of Chicago at the United Center. In the main event, Punk will team with FTR against Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.