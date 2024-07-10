– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed the vignette that aired last Saturday on AEW Collision, teasing the debut of a masked wrestler. Khan noted that was not him wearing the mask and said he’s very excited for the talent. He said on the subject (via Fightful):

“I can confirm that was definitely not me in the mask. It’s somebody I’m excited for. Not necessarily teasing the biggest free agent signing or anything like that, but as a wrestler, we’re really excited about. It’s cool to use vignettes to get people excited about introducing somebody to AEW. It’s going to be something really cool and got people talking. We’ll have more of that. It’s fun.”

The video featured the loading of a ““c:/>holo.grm” program. You can view the clip in question from Collision below: