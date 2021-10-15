Tony Khan Addresses Photo That Seemingly Leaked AEW Full Gear Card

Tony Khan saw the reports about the photo that appeared to have leaked the card to next month’s AEW Full Gear, and he addressed it on Friday. As reported yesterday, the photo was taken on the sidelines of a Jacksonville Jaguars game and fans noted several matches written on it.

On the latest Busted Open Radio, Khan discussed the photo and said that it’s just some ideas he’s been “playing around with,” noting that the Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page match is booked.

“I was doodling on my notebook and I saw a lot of people took notice of the notes in my notebook,” he said (per Fightful. “Which is pretty amazing because when you’re walking around with full notes, you never think photographers are going to capture the small writing you’ve written down. I’m glad it wasn’t anything more personal.”

He continued, “It’s funny that people run with assumptions on the internet these days. I’ve seen all these people jumping to conclusions that, ‘Oh, that must be the Full Gear card.’ It is true, I announced that Kenny vs. Hangman is the main event that we’ve all been waiting for with Full Gear, it’s going to be a huge pay-per-view, it is absolutely (booked). I just have notes and have been messing around with different ideas and playing around with stuff. You can even see, it’s scratching around and written in pencil and been erased. I think it’s pretty fortunate because it’s gotten a ton of buzz and has gotten people wondering and people should be wondering. It creates more speculation and now I’ll leave you with more questions than answers.”