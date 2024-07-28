Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of US Stadium Show For AEW

During the post-show media scrum for ROH Death Before Dishonor, AEW CEO Tony Khan commented on a possible stadium show in the US for the company, similar to All In at Wembley. The company has had stadium events in the US, at Arthur Ashe for Grand Slam, but it’s a smaller venue than that of Wembley.

Khan said: “It’s speculative to talk about. Certainly, nobody ever thought we would sell over 81,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium. Time after time, whether it was the very first AEW show where we did the fastest sell-out in the history of Las Vegas for pro wrestling, that’s something we had never done. I would say never count out AEW in any aspect of the pro wrestling business. We have amazed people from our very first show until right now. It’s amazing what AEW has done in five years. The leaps and bounds AEW has grown is really an amazing thing we’ve done. As far as AEW, we’ve never tried to do a stadium show in America. I do think you can never count AEW out. We’re building right now from the ground up.“