Tony Khan Addresses Potential Meaning of ‘Delete The Elite’ Segments

– DAZN recently spoke to AEW head Tony Khan ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be the go-home episode of Dynamite before Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 show. Khan was asked about the recent Delete The Elite segments that have appeared on AEW programming.

Khan said on the Delete The Elite segments, “It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos,” seemingly hinting that The Elite are the ones behind the segments.

Death Triangle won the AEW World Trios Tag Team Titles after beating The Best Friends in a match on AEW Dynamite to win the vacant titles. The Elite initially won the titles in the tournament finals against The Dark Order at AEW All Out. However, the titles were vacated after The Elite were reportedly suspended due to a backstage incident that took place following All Out that involved CM Punk and Ace Steel.

Death Triangle will be in action on tonight’s Dynamite. They are scheduled to defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight and AR Fox. Khan said on the matchup, “Coming out of that [this match], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it’ll be interesting to see where the Trios titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday.”

AEW Full Gear 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, November 19. The event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.