– During a recent interview with The Rocker Morning Show with Meatball and Mark, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about taking shots at WWE and other promotions in interviews and on social media. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on other companies taking shots at each other: “In the 90s, certainly, I do think a lot of that helped fuel the wresting economy, but it was a very different time and things weren’t all online. Everybody wasn’t online all the time. It was a very different time for wrestling and a different time to be a sports fan. It’s changed for sports.”

On rivalries and debates being healthy: “Those rivalries and debates in sports are healthy. I think for wrestling, too, it’s a big part, for better or worse of wrestling fandom now. It’s definitely a way that people keep up on the shows and watch the shows. For me, I’m a big fan of that. I love promoting the shows online. I know that our wrestlers are really engaged socially. It makes for healthy competition, I think.

As previously reported, Tony Khan drew significant controversy for his past comments, referring to WWE as “the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.”