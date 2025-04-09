– AEW confirmed more segments and matchups for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore. Per Tony Khan, Team Captain Will Ospreay, Speedball Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight will face the team of Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos in what’s being belled as a “$400,000 Explosive 8-Man Tag.” Each member of the winning team will receive $100,000.

Tony Khan wrote earlier, “$400,000 Explosive 8-Man Tag @SpeedballBailey @SussexCoChicken @Jet2Flyy Captain @WillOspreay

vs @IamLioRush @ActionAndretti @BeastMortos Captain @KingRicochet with $100k at stake for each on the winning team TONIGHT!”

Also set for Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate, will have a celebration following their successful title defense last Sunday at Dynasty. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (Toni Storm on commentary)

* $400 Explosive 8-Man Tag Team Match: Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet, Action Andretti, The Beast Mortos, and Lio Rush

* Swerve Strickland vs. PAC

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* TV Time With The Learning Tree & Chris Jericho

* The Hurt Syndicate Celebration