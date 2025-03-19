Tony Khan Says Talent Is In Omaha for Dynamite In Spite of Blizzard

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that all advertised talent is in Omaha for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. There is a blizzard in the city today.

Khan wrote: “It’s Wednesday, 3/19, final day of winter, there’s a blizzard in Omaha today! We have 3 huge #AEWDynamite fights set for tonight, all advertised wrestlers are in Omaha now! We have more to announce for tonight when the rest of the team arrives safely!

Don’t miss Dynamite TONIGHT!”