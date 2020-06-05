Tony Khan Asks AEW Fans To Spread Their Love of Wrestling, Says This Week’s Dynamite Did Highest 18-34 Rating In Months

Tony Khan took to Twitter today to thank AEW fans for making this week’s edition of Dynamite the highest rated among 18-34 viewers in months. As reported earlier, Dynamite did a 730,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating overall in the 18-49 demo, and a 0.18 rating among 18-34 demo.

“Since I was a kid I’ve tried to spread the love of wrestling. Back then I wanted more people to watch wrestling & talk with. Now I’m blessed to work with great people in #AEW to create fun matches & stories, & I ask the same of you, to please try to spread your love for wrestling”

“Thank you to all of the fans of any age who support #AEW; I’m grateful for every fan we have. This week, we did our biggest 18-34 audience for #AEWDynamite in months. I’m thankful for any fan of any age, but we all know how important it is for wrestling to find new young fans.”

“Long before AEW, as a fan many times I went to bat for wrestling & then when I convinced friends to turn it on, it was cringeworthy. I don’t want that for you if you support AEW. If you convince friends or family to watch Dynamite, we want AEW to make you (& wrestling) look good!”

Thank you to all of the fans of any age who support #AEW; I’m grateful for every fan we have. This week, we did our biggest 18-34 audience for #AEWDynamite in months. I’m thankful for any fan of any age, but we all know how important it is for wrestling to find new young fans. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2020