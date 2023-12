Tony Khan Says AEW All In 2024 Has Already Grossed $4 Million

Ticket sales began for AEW All In on Friday, and Tony Khan says the event has already grossed over $4 million. Khan took to Twitter on Friday to announce that the show has grossed over $4 million (£3 million) in the first day of general public ticket sales.

The show is set to take place on August 25th at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Thank you all who made today’s #AEWAllIn on-sale a huge success for AEW + @wembleystadium!

Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner!

On day 1, AEW’s already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started:

All In is 9 months away!”