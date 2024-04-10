Tony Khan Says AEW All In Footage Reveal Is Based On Timing Of AEW Dynasty

Tony Khan has given some more explanation into AEW’s decision to reveal the backstage footage from All In on tonight’s Dynamite. As has been noted, the Young Bucks will air backstage footage from the Wembley show with the obvious insinuation being that it will be the Jack Perry and CM Punk altercation. Khan previously said that it will be real All In footage, though he has not specified if the footage is of the Punk & Perry incident.

Khan spoke with Uproxx about the footage release on tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below:

On the segment for tonight’s show: “It’ll be a must-see segment when the Young Bucks play this footage and talk about what happened at Wembley Stadium and how it relates to what’s coming up next for the Young Bucks in AEW. I think that it will create a lot of interest in what this is all about. And I think the Young Bucks will have an explanation for why they think this is important and why it’s relevant to what’s going on at AEW Dynasty on pay-per-view.”

On whether CM Punk’s recent AEW interview impacted the release of the footage: “That was interesting timing given where everything stands. For us, this is a decision based on the timing of our upcoming pay-per-view, AEW Dynasty, and given where the Young Bucks stand going into the World Tag Team Championship Tournament finals at AEW Dynasty. This was the right time and place for them to play this footage and talk about why it’s relevant to them and AEW going forward and what this means going into AEW Dynasty.”